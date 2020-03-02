First Buzkashi League to Hold Opening Games in Kabul

Tolo News: Officials of the Buzkashi Federation said on Sunday that the opening games for the first Buzkashi league will be held on Thursday, March 5, in Kabul’s Chaman-e-Hozoori area, and riders from 14 provinces will participate. The aim of this competition is to select the best riders for the national Buzkashi team, according to officials, who say that teams from 14 provinces gathered at a lottery ceremony in Kabul city to form teams for the competition. Click here to read more (external link).

