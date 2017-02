Tolo News: Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Arman are to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins in April. Nabi and Rashid were sold on Monday’s auction for 3 million Indian Rupees while Rashid Khan was sold for 40 million Indian Rupees. The IPL will begin on 3rd April and continue until 21st May. Click here to read more (external link).