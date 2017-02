Tolo News: The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) is in danger of losing its membership of the International Football Federation Association (FIFA). FIFA has warned the AFF to end their differences on the selection of its members, otherwise, it will suspend the membership of the AFF in the federation. The world body sent an official letter to the AFF asking the Afghan federation to stop its election process until it (FIFA) assesses the process. Click here to read more (external link).