Hindustan Times: Every time there is a blast in Afghanistan, it sends shivers down the spine of these three Afghanistan cricketers who represent the country's disabled team. Abdullah Liwal, Shafiqullah Samim and Bashir were part of the 15-member Afghanistan disabled cricket team that recently played a T20 series against India in Greater Noida, near the Capital. The hosts won 2-1.