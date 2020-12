Tolo News: Middlesex has re-signed Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the 2021 T20 season, according to Crickbuzz’s report. “The 19-year-old spinner previously represented the club in the 2019 edition of the tournament, claiming 7 wickets from 10 appearances at an economy of 7.23 helping the Lord’s-based team to progress past the group stages,” said Crickbuzz. Click here to read more (external link).