DSport to broadcast Afghanistan Premier League

Outlook India: DSport will broadcast the matches of the Afghanistan Premier League cricket tournament in India from October 5-21. Afghanistan was given the rights to play Test cricket after playing top class international cricket last year, where they debuted against India. Afghanistan stands at the eighth spot in the Twnety20 rankings and has also qualified for the 2019 World Cup which bears testimony to the massive growth of cricket in this country. Click here to read more (external link).

