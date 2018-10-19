De Abasin Sape Qualifies For APL Semifinals

Tolo News: The football federation stadium in Kabul hosted another exciting match on Wednesday night – between De Abasin Sape, from the south-eastern zone, and Mawjhai Amu, from the north-eastern zone. It was the 11th, and second last, group stage match and the last match for Group A in the Afghanistan Football Premier League’s 2018 annual tournament, which led to the elimination of Mawjhai Amu whilst De Abasin Sape went through to the semi-finals. Click here to read more (external link).

