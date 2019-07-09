CWC19 report card: Afghanistan

ICC: The Gulbadin Naib-led side came into the tournament carrying a lot of promise, but fizzled away after failing to come to grips with the seam-friendly surfaces of England. Afghanistan came into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 with much promise, but ended up winless after nine matches. It was far from what was expected of them, especially after the manner in which they competed in the 2018 Asia Cup, where they beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, almost beat Pakistan, and held India to a tie. The difference this time were the surfaces in England, which haven’t favoured spin bowling all tournament. As a team heavily dependent on their trio of spinners, Afghanistan paid the price for failing to adapt to the conditions on offer. Click here to read more (external link).