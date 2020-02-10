Curling Team Preparing for Bamiyan Winter Games

Tolo News: The Afghan curling team held a training session on Sunday ahead of their match in the “Winter Games” in the central province of Bamiyan. Women curling athletes are also attending the event, said Halima Rezee, the chairperson of Women’s Curling Federation Committee. “We have the membership of Afghanistan’s Curling Federation, but we have a problem and that is that we don’t have a budget and a filed,” Rezaee said. She said curling is a new sport in the country and it is not supported by relevant government institutions. She added the fans of this sport are increasing. Click here to read more (external link).

