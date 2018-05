Cricket Network: India captain Virat Kohli will miss India’s historic clash with Afghanistan, with Ajinkya Rahane to lead the hosts in the one-off Test next month. Kohli will miss the Afghanistan Test in Bangalore due to his commitments with English county Surrey, having signed with the London-based club to prepare for India’s five-Test tour of England, which starts August 1 in Birmingham. Click here to read more (external link).

More Sports News