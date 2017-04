Tolo News: This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has hundreds of thousands of Afghans glued to their TV screens, every time Sunrisers Hyderbad play – and it’s all because of the country’s two exports, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, who play for the ‘Orange Army’. On the nights Sunrisers play, countless businesses across Kabul simply close their doors until the match is over. Click here to read more (external link).