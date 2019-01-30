Cricket ‘Changed Everything In Afghanistan’, Says Rashid

Tolo News: The Afghan National Cricket Team’s googly master Rashid Khan on Tuesday said cricket had changed Afghanistan, adding that everyone now follows the sport. Speaking after the announcement of the fixtures of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Rashid said his team would give their best during next year’s tournament. Rashid, the No.1-ranked T20I bowler, said that the young generation in Afghanistan follows the sport closely and backs the national team wherever and whenever it plays. Click here to read more (external link).