Tolo News: Farhan Yusefzai, chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), on Monday fired Lutfullah Stanikzai, the CEO of ACB. In a termination letter addressed to Stanikzai that went viral on social media, ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said Stanikzai’s contract was being terminated for “mismanagement”, “unsatisfactory performance,” and “misbehavior with managers.” Click here to read more (external link).

