Cricket Boss Hoping For Test Debut Against India

Tolo News: Shafiqullah Stanikzai, CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), has said that if given a choice he would like Afghanistan’s Test debut to be against India. Speaking to India’s Deccan Chronicle, Stanikzai said: ““India has been so supportive of our growth as a cricket nation. I think I can say this on behalf of all Afghans that facing India at the Eden Gardens will be the perfect way for us to start life as a Test nation,” he said. This interview came after recent reports indicated that Afghanistan could soon be given Test status. Click here to read more (external link).