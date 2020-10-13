Contract Signed for 5th Season of Cricket League

Tolo News: The Million Cup Cricket League, Chinar Media Consultancy Services Co. and Moby Group-Afghanistan signed an agreement on Tuesday in Kabul formalizing the collaborative effort to hold the cricket league’s fifth season competition and broadcast the matches. The league, in coordination with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), will, for the first time, meet international standards and follow ACB guidelines. Matches will be broadcast live on Lemar TV and Arakozia radio. Click here to read more (external link).

