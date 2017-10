Tolo News: Officials from the Department of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) held a ceremony in Kabul on Sunday for the national Zurkhaneh team which won 13 gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze at the South Asian Zurkhaneh Sports Championships in Nepal last week. Eight countries participated at the event – with Afghanistan scooping the overall cup in both group and individual categories. Click here to read more (external link).

