Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (August 3, 2018): Kyrgyz riders played in a championship game of kok-boru (buzkashi) on August 30 in Bishkek. In the traditional sport, popular across Central Asia, horsemen battle to drag a goat’s carcass toward a goal.

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.