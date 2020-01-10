Buzkashi Competitions Resume in Herat After Six Years

Tolo News: A group of athletes from different parts of the country gathered in Herat on Thursday to resume the buzkashi competitions in the province that ceased six years ago. Buzkashi – which literally means goat-dragging in Persian – is the Central Asian sport in which horse-mounted players attempt to drag a goat or calf carcass toward a goal. It is the national sport of Afghanistan, although it was banned under the Taliban regime. Buzkashi players said their efforts are underway to maintain the ancient sport in each and every part of the country and make it a symbol of unity among Afghans. Click here to read more (external link).

