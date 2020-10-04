Big blows to Afghan cricket

The Daily Star: Afghanistan cricket suffered two cruel blows in the last two days. According to reports, Afghan opener Najeebullah Tarakai is in a critical condition following a road accident on Friday. According to another report, international umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari died in a roadside blast which took place in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Saturday, even though some reports suggest that despite being in a critical condition, the umpire has survived the blast which reportedly claimed the lives of seven of his family members. Click here to read more (external link).