Ariana: Baz Mohammad Mubariz, Mixed Martial Art (MMA) fighter, lost to his Russian opponent Nikita Gomzyakov on Friday in Moscow. Gomzyakov defeated the Afghan well-known Mubariz via a three-round decision. This was his second defeat in the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) fighting which was held in Moscow, the capital of Russia. Click here to read more (external link).