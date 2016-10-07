Baz Mohammad Mubariz defeats his Kyrgz opponent in OFS 9

Khaama Press: Afghan Mixed Martial Art fighter Baz Mohammad Mubariz defeated his Kyrgyz opponent in the first round of his fight in Octagon Fighting Sensation on Thursday night. Mubariz started the fight aggressively with back to back punches to his opponent as he was apparently looking to knock out him during the initial minutes of the fight. However, he was forced to take down Abdykayumov after receiving a punch that put into a difficult situation but ended the fight with an armbar submission as over 3 minutes were remaining from the first round. Click here to read more (external link).