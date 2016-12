Tolo News: A basketball tournament kicked off in Kabul on Tuesday aimed at selecting the country’s top players for the national squad. The event will continue for five days. More than 160 basketball players from Kabul, Bamiyan, Kandahar, Ghazni, Herat, Samangan, Balkh, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces will compete for a place in the team. Click here to read more (external link).