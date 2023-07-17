Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time

Ariana: Opener Liton Das top-scored with 35 as Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international to take the two-match series 2-0 on Sunday. Bangladesh won the opening match of the series by two wickets on Friday, and Sunday’s follow-up – both of them in the northeastern city of Sylhet – earned them their third consecutive T20 series win, and their first against Afghanistan in three attempts. They defeated world champions England 3-0 and Scotland 2-1 earlier this year. Click here to read more (external link).