Ariana: Bangladesh Under-19s defeated Afghanistan Under-19s by 63 runs in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to end the two-match series 1-1. Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 231 runs before they were all out after 49.3 overs in Abu Dhabi. Mohammad Shihab James was their top-scorer with 98. He was followed by Paevez Rahman Jibon who made 48. Click here to read more (external link).