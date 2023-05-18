Bangladesh to host Afghanistan for all-format tour in June-July

Ariana: Afghanistan will play all three formats in a tour of Bangladesh for the first time, from June 10. They will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20Is. The tour, however, will be split into two parts. Afghanistan will play the one-off Test in Dhaka from June 14 to 18, after which they will leave for India. They will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play three ODIs in Chattogram from July 5 to 11. They will also play two T20Is in Sylhet on July 14 and 16, which will conclude the series. Click here to read more (external link).

