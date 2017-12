1TV: Band-e-Amir Region have won the title of Afghanistan’s first-class four-day competition Ahmad Shah Abdali by 537 runs. The tournament was first edition of the Afghanistan’s four-day competition to be played with first class-status. Five regional teams competed from 20th October until the final which ended on Friday with Band-e-Amir beating Speen Ghar Region. Click here to read more (external link).

