Tolo News: Siyar Bahadurzada, 36, an Afghan MMA fighter, in a Facebook post on Tuesday said he has taken a job coaching at a training camp in Singapore and will not be fighting in the near future. “I would like to announce that I’ve been appointed as Evolve MMA head coach in Singapore,” Bahadurzada said, adding: “At this time my fighting career takes a back seat and I’m fully focused on my new challenge at hand.” Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News