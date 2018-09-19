Azizullah Fazli Introduced As New ACB Chief

Tolo News: Azizullah Fazli was formally introduced as the new head of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) at a ceremony on Wednesday. Fazli said he wants to review the incumbent structure of the cricket board and the selection committee and that he will establish a system through which best employees will be appreciated and admired for their good work. “The national players should work with a national mindset. The Afghanistan Cricket Board requires changes, it has to improve cricket and build cricket grounds that meet international norms,” Fazli said. Click here to read more (external link).

More Cricket News