Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament: Hindukush Strikers and Maiwand Champions face off in final

Ariana: Hindukush Strikers and Maiwand Champions locked horns in the final match of the sixth edition of Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament that started on Monday. Maiwand Champions won the toss and elected to field first in the four-day match at Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province. Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament is a major part of the domestic cricket structure and largely contributes to the players’ and game development in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).