After President, Maybe I’m Most Popular in Afghanistan: Rashid

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was easily one of the best performers in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), has the key to his success has been the ability stay patient and confident even when batsmen are going after him. As brilliant and consistent as the 19-year-old Afghan was for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the tournament, there was a moment late last week when he developed cold feet, according to the Times of India. Asked whether he enjoys the same status that top cricketers enjoy in India, and he said, albeit a little shyly: “As far as I know, after the President of the country, maybe, I am the person who is most popular in Afghanistan.” Click here read more (external link).