Ariana: Zaher Asad FC defeated Zaitoon FC in Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) in Kabul on Saturday. Zaher Asad FC scored 2 goals in the game, while their opponents Zaitoon FC scored one. The second match of the day was between Saadat Nimroz and Shams FC which ended in a whopping 12-5 to Saadat Nimroz. Click here to read more (external link).