Ariana: Sadaqat FC defeated Jawanan Khurasan in a high-scoring match of this year's Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) in Kabul on Friday. Sadaqat FC scored 16 goals in the game, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan scored three. The second match of the day between FC Asre Jadeed and Perrozi Panjshir ended in 4-4 in draw. Both the teams received equal points.

