AFPL: Sadaqat FC 10-1 Zaitoon FC; Perozi Panjshir 5-2 Shams FC

Ariana: Sadaqat FC defeated Zaitoon FC in the first match of the day on Thursday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul. Sadaqat FC scored 10 goals in this amazing match, while their opponents Zaitoon FC were only able to drive home one goal. The second match of the day was between Perozi Panjshir and Shams FC which ended in 5-2 to Perozi Panjshir. The tournament started on February 15 and will run through to March 9. Click here to read more (external link).