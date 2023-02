Ariana: FC Asre Jadeed defeated Jawanan Khurasan in the first match of the day on Monday in this year’s edition of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) which is being held in Kabul. FC Asre Jadeed scored 13 goals in this exciting match, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan were only able to drive home three goals. The second match of the day between Shams FC and Zaitoon FC ended in a two all draw. Click here to read more (external link).

