Tolo News: The national taekwondo team won seven medals in the Nepal Open International Virtual Poomsae Taekwondo Championships, in which athletes from 30 countries attended. The medals were won by Mohammad Idris Qarizada (gold), Sayed Rustam Akbari (silver), and Sayed Zarif Hashimi, Sumaya Adil Niazi, Anzaroot Wali, Abdul Muoz Ahmad Salik and Sardar Agha (bronze). Click here to read more (external link).