Tolo News: Afghanistan’s U-16 Football Team beat Kyrgyzstan 4-0 in their Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U-16 tournament match on Monday night in Uzbekistan. The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said in a statement on Tuesday that by beating Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, the defending champions, walk away in second place. Afghanistan beat Tajikistan 1-0 on Sunday but the team lost in their opening match against Uzbekistan 4-0. Click here to read more (external link).