Afghanistan’s Shahzad named ICC Associate and Affiliate Cricketer of the Year

Khaama Press: Afghan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad has been named as the ICC Associated and Affiliate Cricket of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC). “Afghanistan’s flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been named as the ICC Associate and Affiliate Cricketer of the Year after he finished as the leading ODI run-scorer with 699 runs in 16 one-day matches,” ICC said in a news release. He is the first Afghanistan player to win this award. Click here to read more (external link).