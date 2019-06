Tolo News: Mohammad Shahzad, the Afghanistan opener, is out of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, with wicket-keeper batsman Ikram Ali Khil called up as a replacement, according to a report by ICC website. The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Khil as a replacement player for Shahzad in the Afghanistan squad for the remainder of the tournament. Click here to read more (external link).