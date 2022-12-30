Afghanistan’s new T20I captain: Rashid Khan

Ariana: Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s Cricketing Wizard, has been appointed as AfghanAtalan’s Captain for the T20I format, replacing the senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, after he stepped down from the role after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Mirwais Ashraf, the chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said Thursday that Rashid is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. “He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format”. Click here to read more (external link).