Tolo News: Afghanistan’s first-ever visit to Lord’s ended in a disappointment after rain forced an abandonment against a star-studded Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The day started in overcast conditions and saw the tourists dominate the early proceedings with Shapoor Zadran taking the prize wickets of Brendon McCullum (5) and Misbah ul-Haq (7), an official Lord’s match report stated. Click here to read more (external link).

