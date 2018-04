1TV: Afghanistan will open their 2019 World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia at Bristol on June 1. Afghanistan’s matches at the 2019 World Cup:

June 1 v Australia at Bristol

June 4 v Sri Lanka at Cardiff

June 8 v New Zealand at Taunton

June 15 v South Africa at Cardiff

June 18 v England at Manchester

June 22 v India at Southampton

June 24 v Bangladesh v Southampton

June 29 v Pakistan at Leeds

July 4 v West Indies at Leeds

