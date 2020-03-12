Afghanistan’s First Buzkashi League Holds Competition

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s first buzkashi league held a tournament in Kabul on Wednesday with 200 participants from 14 provinces. The competition will continue for a week, and each day four matches will be held. The aim is to elect the top athletes for the national team. In the opening match, teams from Panjshir and Takhar competed, and Takhar beat Panjshir 2-1. Samangan beat Kapisa 8-0. Buzkashi is played in Central Asia and is the national sport in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).