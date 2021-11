Al Jazeera: Banned under the Taliban’s regime of 1996 to 2001 for being “immoral”, there were fears the ancient game would again be barred after the group seized power in August this year. But not only have Taliban fighters gathered in the crowd after Friday prayers to watch this showpiece buzkashi tournament, a local commander is taking part as well, and Mohammad’s club is captained by a district governor. Click here to read more (external link).