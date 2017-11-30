Afghanistan Wins Asian Football Confederation Award

Tolo News: Officials from Afghanistan Football Federation called the award as a historic achievement for the country. Afghanistan Football Federation won the award for aspiring member association of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for 2017. Afghanistan was nominated for the award in the same category with Guam Football Association. The ceremony was held in Thailand where athletes from 47 countries had participated. The Asian Football Confederation last month announced the full list of nominees for this year’s AFC Annual Awards. Click here to read more (external link).