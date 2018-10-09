Afghanistan ‘Will Shine’ at 2019 World Cup: Stanikzai

Tolo News: Shafiq Stanikzai, CEO of Afghanistan’s Cricket Board (ACB), has predicted the rise of their national squad in all formats of the sport in the near future, according to a Gulf News report. “We have marked our presence in all formats of the game. We are a force in T20 cricket and in the ODIs already. Now, we need to invest some time and energy in Test cricket and raise our level there as well,” he told Gulf News on the sidelines of the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League of Cricket (APLC) tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. Click here to read more (external link).

