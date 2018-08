Tolo News: This year’s Asian Games in Jakarta has so far proven to be a disappointing time for Afghans as half way through this major event, Afghanistan’s team of 80 athletes, competing across 16 sporting categories, have only managed to bag one bronze medal. This medal was won by Khalid Hotak in Wushu. Afghanistan’s chances of winning more medals now only lie with athletes taking part in the Judo, Korash Wrestling, Rugby Sevens and Karate events. Click here to read more (external link).