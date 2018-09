BBC News:¬†Afghanistan bowled India out off the penultimate ball of the game to earn a thrilling tie in the Asia Cup in Dubai. India, who had qualified for Friday’s final, needed seven off the final over and one from the last two balls in the dead-rubber Super Four match.

Afghanistan 252-8 (50 overs): Shahzad 124, Nabi 64; Jadeja 3-46

India 252 (49.5 overs): Rahul 60, Rayudu 54

Match tied

Click here to read more (external link).

Related

Asia Cup 2018 India Vs Afghanistan – Full Match