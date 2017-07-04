Afghanistan U-15 Beats Tajikistan In Central Asian Championships

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s under-15 football team beat Tajikistan 3-1 in their Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) championship match in Tajikistan on Monday night. The match was held at the Hisor Stadium outside Dushanbe. Fardin Naser scored for Afghanistan in the first minute of the match, while Asghar Hussaini scored the second goal for the team in the 83rd minute. Hussaini also scored the third goal for his team – in the 92nd minute. Click here to read more (external link).

