Tolo News: The National Cricket Team has defeated Ireland in the 3rd T20I and won the series 3-0 at Greater Noida in India on Sunday. With the series already done and dusted, Afghanistan did not show any mercy for Ireland to post 233 for 8 in 20 overs in the third and final T20I. Having already pocketed the three-match series convincingly, Afghanistan will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 when they come out to bowl. Click here to read more (external link).