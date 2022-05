Ariana: Afghanistan’s Senior Men’s Team will tour Ireland from August 9 to 17 and matches will take place in Stormont, ACB said in a statement. Afghanistan’s tour was initially scheduled to include a Test match and three ODIs, but the tour was rescheduled to a later date with both sides looking to maximize their T20 cricket exposure in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in October. Click here to read more (external link).